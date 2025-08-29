Special Counsel Indicts Ex-PM Han without Pretrial Detention for Allegedly Abetting Martial Law

Photo : YONHAP News

A special counsel team indicted former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo without pretrial detention on charges of aiding and abetting an insurrection when former President Yoon Suk Yeol briefly put the country under martial law on December 3.According to the special counsel team on Friday, Han faces charges of aiding and abetting the leader of an insurrection, giving false testimony, drawing up a false official document, damaging an official document and violating the Act on the Management of Presidential Archives.Assistant counselor Park Ji-young said Han could have prevented Yoon's unconstitutional and unlawful martial law as the highest constitutional institution at the time, but he instead aided the crime by trying to give the martial law decree procedural legitimacy despite being aware of the infringement of the public's fundamental rights and the constitutional order.The team alleged in the indictment that Han convened a Cabinet session just before Yoon issued his martial law decree to make it appear legitimate and did not call another session to revoke the decree until more than three hours after a related motion passed parliament.The former prime minister is also suspected of rewriting the proclamation to address legal flaws in the original before discarding the rewrite, and perjuring himself when he told the Constitutional Court and the National Assembly that he was unaware of the document in question.