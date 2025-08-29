Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Ex-First Lady Issues Public Apology following Indictment over Corruption Allegations

Written: 2025-08-29 14:43:27Updated: 2025-08-29 15:02:57

Ex-First Lady Issues Public Apology following Indictment over Corruption Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Former first lady Kim Keon-hee, who has been indicted over various corruption allegations, issued a public apology for causing concern and said she will not look away or attempt to justify her actions, but will instead concentrate on her upcoming trial.

While pledging to faithfully cooperate in the ongoing special counsel investigation into her alleged misdeeds, Kim said she intends to endure the situation by focusing on the truth and her inner self.

The probe team, led by special prosecutor Min Joong-ki, indicted Kim with pretrial detention, marking the first time in the nation's constitutional history for a former first lady to stand trial.

The team suspects that Kim was involved in stock manipulation at Deutsch Motors before former President Yoon Suk Yeol's term in office, and meddled in the People Power Party's (PPP) election nominations ahead of the 2022 by-elections and the 2024 general elections.

The former first lady is also accused of accepting bribes from the Unification Church in return for the opportunity to participate in state projects.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >