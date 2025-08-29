Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

President Lee Urges Bipartisan Cooperation Following U.S.-Japan Trip

Written: 2025-08-29 15:16:25Updated: 2025-08-29 15:24:24

President Lee Urges Bipartisan Cooperation Following U.S.-Japan Trip

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung stressed that bipartisan cooperation is essential to build on the achievements of his recent visits to the United States and Japan.

At a Cabinet meeting on Friday, his first official engagement since returning, he said he will soon meet with ruling and opposition leaders to explain the results of the trip.

Lee expressed gratitude to the public, business leaders and journalists for their support, saying it helped strengthen trust with partner nations.

He pledged to safeguard national interests and expand cooperation with neighboring countries, drawing on the trust established during his diplomacy.

Lee also urged labor groups to adopt a spirit of mutual growth following the passage of the so-called Yellow Envelope Bill, noting its aim is to foster cooperation between labor and management.

He emphasized that Korea must align with international standards in all sectors and called for thorough follow-up measures to ensure new systems take root.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >