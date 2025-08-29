President Lee Urges Bipartisan Cooperation Following U.S.-Japan Trip

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung stressed that bipartisan cooperation is essential to build on the achievements of his recent visits to the United States and Japan.At a Cabinet meeting on Friday, his first official engagement since returning, he said he will soon meet with ruling and opposition leaders to explain the results of the trip.Lee expressed gratitude to the public, business leaders and journalists for their support, saying it helped strengthen trust with partner nations.He pledged to safeguard national interests and expand cooperation with neighboring countries, drawing on the trust established during his diplomacy.Lee also urged labor groups to adopt a spirit of mutual growth following the passage of the so-called Yellow Envelope Bill, noting its aim is to foster cooperation between labor and management.He emphasized that Korea must align with international standards in all sectors and called for thorough follow-up measures to ensure new systems take root.