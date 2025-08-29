Former First Lady Kim Keon-hee’s Close Aide Indicted for Embezzlement

Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel team investigating former first lady Kim Keon-hee has indicted her close aide, Kim Ye-seong, known by some as her family’s “butler,” on charges of embezzling 3-point-38 billion won, about 2-point-44 million U.S. dollars, from rental car company IMS Mobility.The team said Friday that arrest warrants have also been sought for IMS CEO Jo Young-tak and two others on related charges.The so-called “Butler Gate” case centers on allegations that IMS Mobility, which Kim co-founded and partly owned, improperly raised 18-point-4 billion won from major firms through a private equity fund, with some of the money funneled through a shell company tied to his wife.Investigators believe portions of the misappropriated funds were siphoned off through fake contracts and salaries, and are examining whether any of the money reached Kim Keon-hee’s family.While breach-of-trust charges linked to the entire 18-point-4 billion won were not included in the indictment, officials said the probe remains ongoing.