Presidential Office Weighs Dismissal of KCC Chair Over Political Neutrality Breach

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office is weighing the dismissal of Korea Communications Commission(KCC) Chair Lee Jin-sook for breaching her duty of political neutrality, citing a Board of Audit and Inspection ruling that found her in violation of public service obligations.Spokesperson Kang Yu-jung told reporters on Friday that the board had already concluded Lee breached neutrality obligations, calling it “a very serious matter” and stressing that the violation alone was grave enough to warrant action.The remarks suggest the administration sees sufficient grounds for immediate dismissal regardless of the outcome of an ongoing police investigation into Lee's alleged violations of the National Public Officials Act.Lee has already been barred from attending Cabinet meetings since last month, after the presidential office accused her of repeated breaches of neutrality.The controversy stems from last September when she appeared on conservative YouTube channels criticizing the Democratic Party after her duties were suspended following an impeachment motion.