Lee Urges Reform Push At Ruling Party Luncheon As National Assembly Session Nears

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae-myung pressed ruling Democratic Party lawmakers to deliver on reform legislation, telling them he is “fighting with all his strength” to run the government.At a luncheon with lawmakers Friday following a two-day workshop, Lee urged parliament to act, with a party spokesman quoting him as saying, “I want to govern with action and results rather than words, and I hope the National Assembly does the same.”The Democratic Party vowed during their retreat to push through reform and livelihood bills in the regular session starting next week, while the opposition People Power Party pledged to block what it called legislative overreach.PPP lawmakers wrapped up their own workshop by selecting 100 priority bills, vowing to “fight two or three times harder” while also committing to renewal.Both parties signaled openness to a bipartisan leaders’ meeting proposed by Lee, though conservatives said it should be a one-on-one sit down first.Despite earlier threats to boycott, the PPP decided to attend Monday’s opening ceremony of the regular session of the National Assembly.