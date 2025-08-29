Lee Urges Reform Push At Ruling Party Luncheon As National Assembly Session Nears

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung pressed ruling Democratic Party lawmakers to deliver on reform legislation, telling them he is “fighting with all his strength” to run the government.At a luncheon with lawmakers on Friday following a two-day workshop, Lee urged parliament to act, with a party spokesperson quoting him as saying that he wants to govern with action and results rather than words and that he hopes the National Assembly does the same.The Democratic Party vowed during its retreat to push through reform and livelihood bills in the regular session starting next week, while the opposition People Power Party pledged to block what it called legislative overreach.PPP lawmakers wrapped up their own workshop by selecting 100 priority bills, vowing to “fight harder” while also committing to renewal.Both parties signaled openness to a bipartisan leaders’ meeting proposed by Lee, though opposition lawmakers said it should be a one-on-one sit down first.Despite earlier threats to boycott, the PPP decided to attend Monday’s opening ceremony of the regular session of the National Assembly.