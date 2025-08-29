Lee Jae-myung Calls For Public Debate On Prosecutorial Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung urged that major points of contention over prosecutorial reform be openly debated before the public.According to the presidential office on Friday, at a closed Cabinet meeting, Lee said reform measures must address abuse of power stemming from the prosecution which wields excessive authority as well as ways to ensure investigations are conducted smoothly.Lee suggested that “symbolic debates” involving broad public participation could help restore trust, noting concerns about excessive prosecutorial authority exposed during last year’s illegal martial law crisis.He stressed the need to avoid “showpiece reform” and instead craft practical solutions by highlighting which proposals are effective and which are lacking.Lee even said he could personally preside over such debates, signaling what aides described as an open and inclusive approach.The presidential office said there is already broad consensus that prosecutorial abuses must be curbed and wrongdoing punished, and that open discussion could shape credible alternatives.