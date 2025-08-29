Putin to Hold Summit with Xi, May Meet NK Leader at China’s War Victory Parade

Photo : YONHAP News

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and could also meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un while attending a military parade next week in Beijing. The event will mark the 80th anniversary of China’s victory over Japan at the end of World War II.According to Russia's TASS news agency, the Kremlin's foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov made such announcement while briefing the press about Putin's visit to China from Sunday through Wednesday.Putin will first attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization(SCO) summit in Tianjin between Sunday and Monday, before traveling to Beijing for talks with Xi.At Wednesday’s Victory Day parade in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, Putin is expected to be seated on the right side of Xi as the guest of honor, while Kim Jong-un is likely to be seated on the left side of the Chinese leader.The Kremlin official said Putin and Kim could also hold a summit in China, which would be their first in about 15 months.