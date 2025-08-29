NK Leader Holds Second Event to Console Families of Soldiers Killed in Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a second ceremony to console families of North Korean soldiers who were killed while deployed to Russia in support of Moscow's war in Ukraine.According to the North's Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Saturday, the event took place Friday to honor veterans of the regime’s overseas operation unit.The commendation event comes just a week after the KCNA reported that a memorial wall was built at the headquarters of the ruling Workers' Party Central Committee, and that 101 medals were awarded in front of the portraits of the fallen soldiers.Following the latest ceremony, Kim invited the families to Pyongyang's Mokrangwan, considered one of the finest banquet halls in the North, where he personally presented portraits of the fallen soldiers and took photos with the families.The title of a national hero, along with a gold star medal and First Class Orders of the National Flag, were also conferred to soldiers who were praised for their “distinguished service” abroad.Kim further pledged that he, the state, and the military will take responsibility in caring for the children of the fallen heroes, and announced plans to build a new road in Pyongyang to honor their sacrifice.