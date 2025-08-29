N. Korea's Rubber-Stamp Parliament Enacts Law to Boost Farmers’ Motivation for Production

Photo : KBS News

North Korea's rubber-stamp parliament has moved to enact a law on agricultural reforms aimed at motivating farmers to boost production.According to the state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Saturday, a standing committee at the Supreme People's Assembly approved a bill on the “distribution of farming settlement of accounts.”The new law calls for improvements in how labor days are assessed and how farming accounts are settled and distributed. Officials say the goal is to strengthen farms’ material and technical base while encouraging farmers to work harder.In 2012, North Korea introduced a system in which families of three to five people were given responsibility for cultivating designated plots under collective farm management. The move was seen as a step toward granting farmers more autonomy over their crops.While South Korea's unification ministry assessed in 2023 that Pyongyang is believed to have reinforced state control over food production and distribution, the regime is speculated be moving to supplement the farming production system amid worsened public sentiment.