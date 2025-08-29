DP Calls for Pres. Education Commission Chief to Resign over Bribery Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has repeated a call for the head of the presidential education commission to resign amid allegations that she bribed former First Lady Kim Keon-hee to secure her post.In a statement on Saturday, DP floor spokesperson Baek Seung-ah called the claims against National Education Commission chair Lee Bae-yong “shocking,” saying the alleged presentation of gold shaped like a turtle and a personal letter to Kim ahead of her appointment represents an unprecedented scandal that insults both the public and the education system.The floor spokesperson also pointed out that Lee has stopped showing up for work and attending Cabinet sessions without taking proper procedures to take an annual leave.Baek accused Lee of scheming to avoid attendance at next week's parliamentary session and attempting to deceive the public, adding that “those in hiding are the guilty ones.”The spokesperson also urged the special counsel team investigating former First Lady Kim to promptly and thoroughly look into the new allegations involving Lee.