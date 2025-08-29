Menu Content

Gangneung Declared 'State of Disaster' Amid Severe Drought

Written: 2025-08-31 11:56:09Updated: 2025-08-31 12:29:58

Gangneung Declared 'State of Disaster' Amid Severe Drought

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety has declared the eastern city of Gangneung a state of disaster due to an ongoing severe drought.

The announcement was made Saturday at 7 p.m., citing significant disruptions to daily life and restricted household water supply caused by the prolonged dry conditions.

Following the declaration, government agencies will mobilize personnel, equipment, and other disaster management resources at a pan-government level, and emergency support systems are also expected to be activated to address the crisis.

According to the ministry, no rainfall is forecast for the region in the near future, and as of Saturday, the water storage rate at Obong Reservoir, Gangneung's primary water source, had dropped to just 15-point-two percent, raising concerns about further deterioration in water availability.

The decision came after President Lee Jae Myung visited the city earlier that day and instructed the government to deploy all available resources to mitigate the drought's impact.

This marks the first time the nation has declared a state of disaster due to drought.
