Top Diplomat: Kim Using China Parade to Rebuild Relations with Beijing Recognizing Russia's Limits

Photo : KBS News

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun stated that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's planned attendance at China's Victory Day military parade is likely intended to restore relations with Beijing, as Pyongyang recognizes the limitations of its partnership with Moscow.Speaking on a KBS program Sunday, Cho offered his assessment of Kim's expected visit to Beijing this week to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.The minister expressed skepticism about the possibility of any interaction between Kim and South Korean National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik during the event.Cho also downplayed the likelihood of Kim participating in the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, scheduled to take place in Gyeongju, South Korea, in October.He described the chances of talks between Kim and United States President Donald Trump at the APEC summit as "very unlikely."On South Korea-China relations, Cho noted that if Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the APEC summit, it could present an opportunity to advance bilateral ties.Addressing the absence of a joint statement following the recent summit between President Lee Jae Myung and President Trump, Cho attributed it to unresolved tariff issues.While many areas of agreement were reached, he explained that several technical matters related to tariffs remained unsettled, prompting both sides to postpone a formal announcement.