Severe Drought Pushes Gangneung's Main Reservoir Below 15%

Photo : YONHAP News

The water level at Obong Reservoir, which supplies 87 percent of household water to the eastern coastal city of Gangneung, has dropped to a critically low point, threatening further distribution.According to the Rural Agricultural Water Resources Information System under the Korea Rural Community Corporation, the reservoir's storage rate stood at 14-point-nine percent as of 7:40 a.m. Sunday, down zero-point-four percentage points from 15-point-three percent the previous day.With levels falling below the 15 percent threshold considered the minimum for drinking water supply, the city has restricted usage by locking 75 percent of household water meters.A similar measure was implemented on August 20, when the water level dipped below 25 percent. At that time, the city shut off 50 percent of water meters, affecting approximately 53-thousand households.As conditions worsen, agricultural water supply from Obong Reservoir was suspended on Saturday.In response to the escalating drought, the government declared a state of disaster for Gangneung on Saturday.