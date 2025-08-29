National Assembly’s Regular Session Set to Begin

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly will kick off its regular session Monday with an opening ceremony at 2 p.m.During the 100-day session, lawmakers will deliberate the government’s budget for next year and audit government agencies, with fierce confrontation expected between rival parties over a series of bills led by the ruling Democratic Party.The leaders of the ruling party and the main opposition People Power Party will address the parliament next week on Tuesday and Wednesday as representatives of the parliamentary negotiating groups.The four-day interpellation session will kick off September 15, with lawmakers questioning ministers about politics, diplomacy, unification, security, social issues, education and the economy.A bill to amend the Government Organization Act and separate the prosecution’s investigative and indictment powers is expected to pass at a plenary session September 25 with a push from the ruling party.The party will also seek the passage of over 200 other bills this session, including legislation on media and judicial reform.