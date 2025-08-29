Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

National Assembly’s Regular Session Set to Begin

Written: 2025-09-01 08:24:37Updated: 2025-09-01 13:32:59

National Assembly’s Regular Session Set to Begin

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly will kick off its regular session Monday with an opening ceremony at 2 p.m.

During the 100-day session, lawmakers will deliberate the government’s budget for next year and audit government agencies, with fierce confrontation expected between rival parties over a series of bills led by the ruling Democratic Party. 

The leaders of the ruling party and the main opposition People Power Party will address the parliament next week on Tuesday and Wednesday as representatives of the parliamentary negotiating groups. 

The four-day interpellation session will kick off September 15, with lawmakers questioning ministers about politics, diplomacy, unification, security, social issues, education and the economy.

A bill to amend the Government Organization Act and separate the prosecution’s investigative and indictment powers is expected to pass at a plenary session September 25 with a push from the ruling party. 

The party will also seek the passage of over 200 other bills this session, including legislation on media and judicial reform.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >