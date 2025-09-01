N. Korean Leader Inspects New Missile Production Line ahead of China Trip

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly inspected a new missile production line and missile-manufacturing automation process.The North’s state Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said Monday that Kim visited a major munitions enterprise the previous day to assess the country’s capability to produce missiles.The KCNA said Kim praised the Workers’ Party for successfully carrying out this year’s plan to expand the country’s missile production capacity and meet the long-term needs of its missile forces.Kim also said the modernized production process will rapidly bolster the country’s ability to produce missiles and the combat readiness of major missile units.The KCNA did not specify the location of the facility, but it is believed to be in Jagang Province along the border with China.Kim’s visit to the missile production line comes ahead of his planned trip to Beijing for a large-scale military parade marking the 80th anniversary of China’s victory over Japan at the end of World War II.