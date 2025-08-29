Exports Rise 1.3% in August

Photo : YONHAP News

The country’s exports increased for the third consecutive month in August despite uncertainty from the U.S. tariffs.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Monday, outbound shipments totaled 58-point-four billion U.S. dollars last month, up one-point-three percent from a year earlier.Shipments of semiconductors, the country’s top export, jumped 27-point-one percent year-on-year to hit a record 15-point-one billion dollars in August.Automobile exports also rose eight-point-six percent on-year to five-point-five billion dollars last month, the highest for the month of August.Auto shipments increased for the third consecutive month despite a tariff-driven decline in exports to the United States.Overall exports to the U.S. declined 12 percent on-year in August due to the nation’s new tariffs, and shipments to China dropped two-point-nine percent.Imports decreased four percent on-year to 51-point-eight billion dollars, resulting in a trade surplus of six-point-51 billion dollars.