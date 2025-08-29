Labor Ministry, Police Raid KORAIL over Deadly Train Accident in Cheongdo

Photo : YONHAP News

The labor ministry and regional police have raided the state-run Korea Railroad Corporation, or KORAIL, while investigating a train accident in North Gyeongsang Province that killed two workers and injured five others.The Daegu regional office of the labor ministry and the Gyeongbuk Provincial Police on Monday sent 65 personnel, including labor inspectors and police officers, to carry out the search at KORAIL’s headquarters, its Daegu branch and subcontractor offices.The authorities are seizing documents, computers and mobile phones.The labor ministry said that based on the evidence collected during the raids, it plans to thoroughly investigate the cause of the accident and identify any violations of the Industrial Safety and Health Act and the Serious Accidents Punishment Act.On August 19, two subcontracted workers were killed and another five were injured when they were struck by a passenger train while conducting a safety inspection in the southeastern county of Cheongdo.