Realmeter: Lee’s Approval Rating Rises to 53.6%

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung’s approval has risen for the second consecutive week after his trips to Japan and the United States.In a poll of two thousand-537 adults nationwide, conducted by Realmeter from Monday to Friday, 53-point-six percent of respondents said Lee is managing state affairs well, up two-point-two percentage points from the previous week.Meanwhile, 42-point-three percent said he is doing poorly, while four-point-one percent were unsure.In a separate survey on political parties, the ruling Democratic Party’s approval rating saw a slight increase of zero-point-nine percentage point to 46-point-seven percent, while the rating for the opposition People Power Party gained zero-point-six percentage point to 36-point-one percent.The survey on the president’s performance, commissioned by the Energy Business Newspaper, had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus one-point-nine percentage points, while the poll on political parties had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.