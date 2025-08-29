Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Realmeter: Lee’s Approval Rating Rises to 53.6%

Written: 2025-09-01 11:20:44Updated: 2025-09-01 11:35:51

Realmeter: Lee’s Approval Rating Rises to 53.6%

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung’s approval has risen for the second consecutive week after his trips to Japan and the United States.

In a poll of two thousand-537 adults nationwide, conducted by Realmeter from Monday to Friday, 53-point-six percent of respondents said Lee is managing state affairs well, up two-point-two percentage points from the previous week.

Meanwhile, 42-point-three percent said he is doing poorly, while four-point-one percent were unsure.

In a separate survey on political parties, the ruling Democratic Party’s approval rating saw a slight increase of zero-point-nine percentage point to 46-point-seven percent, while the rating for the opposition People Power Party gained zero-point-six percentage point to 36-point-one percent. 

The survey on the president’s performance, commissioned by the Energy Business Newspaper, had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus one-point-nine percentage points, while the poll on political parties had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >