Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

BOK: Uncertainty about US Trade Policy to Adversely Affect S. Korea’s Growth for 2025-2026

Written: 2025-09-01 13:43:12Updated: 2025-09-01 15:14:41

BOK: Uncertainty about US Trade Policy to Adversely Affect S. Korea’s Growth for 2025-2026

Photo : YONHAP News

The central bank says the nation’s growth rate is in for a considerable blow this year and next, both from the direct impact of U.S. tariffs and from general uncertainty about Washington’s trade policy.

In a report released Monday, the Bank of Korea(BOK) said increased uncertainty in U.S. President Donald Trump’s second term could have an adverse effect on the South Korean economy, regardless of expanded U.S. tariffs.

The BOK’s analysis showed that if Seoul and Washington had failed to strike an agreement on the tariffs, its growth projections would have been revised down by zero-point-17 percentage point for 2025 and zero-point-27 percentage point for 2026.

The central bank said the downward adjustments were reduced to zero-point-13 percentage point and zero-point-16 percentage point after the two sides reached a deal ahead of President Lee Jae Myung’s summit with Trump.

In the report, the BOK called on Seoul to continue its close negotiations with the U.S. regarding the details of their tariff agreement.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >