Economy

Labor Minister to Push Joint Labor-Management Council to Follow Up on ‘Yellow Envelope’ Law

Written: 2025-09-01 15:15:08Updated: 2025-09-01 15:24:21

Photo : YONHAP News

Labor Minister Kim Young-hoon says the government will hold discussions with the nation’s two major umbrella labor unions and push for the creation of a joint labor-management council to support the implementation of the so-called yellow envelope law.

During his first press conference at the government complex in Sejong on Monday, Kim called the law, which passed recently and expands worker protections, “the first step for co-prosperity” and said the aim is to form mock joint labor-management councils at major workplaces for a period of six months to run simulations and review potential changes.

Kim also highlighted the goal of increasing support for shipbuilding to improve South Korea’s competitiveness in the industry and make it a leading model for labor-management growth based on the latest labor law revisions.
   
With regard to industrial safety, Kim warned that starting October 1, if violations are found, punishment will be levied immediately. 

Additionally, the minister pledged efforts to increase support for older workers and migrant workers, as well as delivery riders and others controlled by algorithms, while also vowing measures to boost jobs for young people.

Kim also revealed that the Ministry of Employment and Labor will now use “labor ministry” as its official abbreviated name, stressing that it will implement policies that protect all working people.
