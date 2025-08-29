Menu Content

Politics

Lawmakers: Yoon Made False Claims about Physical Force during Arrest Attempts

Written: 2025-09-01 16:00:20Updated: 2025-09-01 16:50:38

Photo : YONHAP News

Members of the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Monday reviewed CCTV footage related to the execution of an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party and minor Rebuilding Korea Party who viewed the footage from the Seoul Detention Center said Yoon’s claim that he was injured by special counsel members using physical force was false.

Democratic Party Rep. Kim Yong-min explained to reporters after watching the videos that former President Yoon lay down on the floor in his underwear and refused to cooperate both times officials attempted to follow through with his arrest, as was previously revealed.

According to Kim, Yoon put up a strong protest and told the officials they could not use force on him or touch his body, while also talking down to them.

On August 7, during the special counsel team’s second attempt at transferring Yoon for questioning, the former president met briefly with his lawyer, according to Kim, after which the lawyer refused to comply and instead threatened the prison guards, saying it was illegal to exercise coercion.
