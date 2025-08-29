All Seven 4-Star Generals, Admirals Replaced in First Reshuffle under Lee

Photo : YONHAP News

The Lee Jae Myung administration has replaced all seven of the nation’s four-star generals and admirals in its first reshuffle of the military’s top brass.Air Force Lt. Gen. Jin Yong-sung, head of the Strategic Command, was tapped on Monday as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the first time in five years that someone from the Air Force has been picked to lead the Joint Chiefs.Army Lt. Gen. Kim Gyu-ha, head of the Missile Strategic Command, was named the Army chief of staff, while Navy Vice Adm. Kang Dong-gil, head of the Joint Chiefs’ directorate of military support, will lead naval operations.Air Force Lt. Gen. Son Sug-rag, who oversees education and training for the armed services, will serve as chief of staff to the Air Force.All seven four-star posts were filled after promotions to general or admiral.While Jin must go through a parliamentary confirmation hearing as the Joint Chiefs’ chair nominee, the other six will be formally appointed by President Lee after receiving Cabinet approval on Tuesday.