Motion for Parliamentary Consent to Arrest PPP Rep. Submitted to Nat'l Assembly

Photo : YONHAP News

A motion to give consent to the arrest of main opposition People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Kweon Seong-dong over an alleged acceptance of illegal political funds from the Unification Church was submitted to the National Assembly.In a notice to the press on Monday, the justice ministry said it submitted such request for parliamentary consent as sought by the Seoul Central District Court.The assembly speaker is required to report on the motion at the first plenary session since receiving it, and to put it to a vote after 24 hours and within 72 hours.The motion is widely expected to be reported to a plenary session on September 9, after Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik returns from a visit to China to attend a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of China’s victory over Japan at the end of World War II.Passage of a motion giving consent to an arrest of a representative requires ballots cast by a majority of sitting lawmakers and votes in favor from a majority of those in attendance.A special counsel team probing former first lady Kim Keon-hee suspects that Kweon received 100 million won, or around 72-thousand U.S. dollars from the Church's then-second-in-command in January 2022, in exchange for the Church's participation in state projects should Yoon Suk Yeol be elected president.