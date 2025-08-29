Regular Session of National Assembly Opens for 100-Day Run, Parties Demonstrate Ongoing Discord

Photo : YONHAP News

The first regular session of the National Assembly since the inauguration of the Lee Jae Myung administration began for its 100-day run on Monday.Amid a prolonged political discord, the ruling Democratic Party(DP) representatives attended the opening ceremony in the traditional attire of hanbok as proposed by National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik to further promote interest in Korean culture.The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) lawmakers, on the other hand, appeared in black ties and suits, often a dress code at funerals, in protest against the ruling side's unilateral parliamentary operation while holding a majority in the Assembly.The DP has pledged to see the completion of various reforms during the general session, including a push to abolish the prosecution, while getting to the bottom of the December 3 martial law incident by extending the investigation periods of three special counsel probes into the former Yoon Suk Yeol administration.The PPP, for its part, ramped up an offensive against President Lee's summit with U.S. President Donald Trump last week, calling it "abnormal" for being what it said was fruitless, and to resist the DP's consideration to establish a special tribunal on insurrection for being "anti-democratic."