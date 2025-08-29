PM Kim, PPP Chief Jang Discuss Opposition Chief's Meeting with Pres. Lee, Cooperation among Gov't, Parties

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok and main opposition People Power Party(PPP) leader Jang Dong-hyeok met on Monday, where they exchanged views on Jang's potential talks with President Lee Jae Myung and ways for cooperation among the government and rival parties.Kim, who paid a courtesy call on Monday to congratulate Jang on his inauguration, said the president is determined to make efforts to constantly meet with opposition leaders in various settings.Regarding Lee's instruction to arrange a meeting with the leaders from the ruling and opposition parties to talk about achievements from his recent summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, Kim said it is his understanding that related consultations are underway.Jang, for his part, said there seems to be a great distance for cooperation between the rival parties in criticizing the ruling Democratic Party's(DP) call to establish a special tribunal for insurrection, and push to extend investigation periods for three special counsel probes into the former Yoon Suk Yeol government.The main opposition chief urged the prime minister to fulfill his role in achieving partisan cooperation and creating an opportunity for the parties and the government to work together in state affairs.Earlier, Jang said he would be open to talks with the president and the ruling party leadership once Lee promised to separately hold a one-on-one with him.