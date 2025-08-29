Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

South Korea Records Hottest Summer on Record

Written: 2025-09-01 19:28:13Updated: 2025-09-01 19:30:01

South Korea Records Hottest Summer on Record

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea endured its hottest summer since records began in 1973, with the national average temperature from June through August reaching 25-point-seven degrees Celsius.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Monday, the figure surpassed last year’s 25-point-six degrees, marking a second consecutive year of record heat. 

Average daily highs hit 30-point-seven degrees, the highest on record, while average nighttime lows of 21-point-five degrees ranked second, behind 2024.

The average minimum nighttime temperature between 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. matched last year’s 21-point-nine degrees, tying for the highest on record, while heat wave days averaged 28-point-one, the third-most since 1973.

Tropical nights, defined by temperatures staying above 25 degrees, averaged 15-point-five, ranking fourth after 2024, 2018 and 1994.

Nationwide rainfall totaled 619-point-five millimeters, just 85 percent of normal, with the drought-hit eastern Gangwon region recording only 232-point-five millimeters — the lowest summer rainfall there since records began.

The extreme conditions were attributed to overlapping influences of the North Pacific and Tibetan high-pressure systems that kept the Korean Peninsula under persistent heat.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >