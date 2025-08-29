Kim Keon Hee Probe Summons Construction Chairman, Son-in-law

Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel investigating former first lady Kim Keon Hee will summon Seohee Construction Chairman Lee Bong-gwan and his son-in-law, former prime minister’s chief of staff Park Sung-geun, on Tuesday in a widening bribery probe.Deputy prosecutor Kim Hyung-geun said Lee, who admitted gifting Kim luxury jewelry, will appear in the morning, while Park will be questioned in the afternoon.The simultaneous summonses come three weeks after investigators raided Seohee Construction’s offices as part of inquiries into influence-peddling and alleged sale of public offices.The special counsel emphasized the probe targets suspicions that individuals with no legal authority exploited the presidential office to pursue personal gain, in what was described as an attempt to undermine South Korea’s rule-of-law system.Lee has reportedly told prosecutors he gave Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry to Kim while seeking public posts for his son-in-law.Investigators are also pursuing similar leads involving former National Education Council chief Lee Bae-yong.The latest move follows Kim’s indictment last week on multiple corruption charges, with prosecutors focusing on allegations she accepted expensive gifts tied to political and personnel favors.