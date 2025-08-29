US Officials Argue Tariff Pressure Crucial to Trade Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

Top officials in the Trump administration say countries that have reached trade agreements with the United States might not honor their commitments if reciprocal tariffs are suspended.U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent submitted statements to that effect to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Friday, in response to a ruling that most of the tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump are illegal.Greer said in his statement that without the threat of immediate tariff implementation, it would be difficult for the administration to successfully conclude negotiations while formalizing agreements with trading partners.Lutnick argued that the ruling threatens broader U.S. strategic interests and is likely to lead to retaliation and the unwinding of deals reached with foreign trading partners, as well as derail critical ongoing negotiations.Bessent echoed that view, stressing that the pressure of tariffs is critical in bringing other nations to the negotiating table.Earlier on Friday, the court ruled that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which Trump cited as justification for the levies, did not grant the president the authority to impose tariffs.