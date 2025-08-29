Kim Jong-un’s Train Crosses Amnok River into China at 3 a.m.

Photo : YONHAP News

A train believed to be carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was spotted by KBS early Tuesday as it crossed a bridge over the Amnok River into China.The train was seen around 3 a.m. Korea Standard Time, soon after several patrol boats gathered on the river.A resident of the Chinese border city of Dandong was quoted as saying that local police restricted public access and set up a barrier along the river.The train is reported to be moving at an average speed of 60 kilometers per hour.Should it continue to travel at this pace, Kim can be expected to arrive in Beijing late Tuesday afternoon.The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency said Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui and other senior party and government officials were accompanying the regime leader, releasing photos of Kim’s office inside the train.It is unclear if Kim’s wife, daughter and sister are also aboard the train.Earlier, armed police officers were dispatched to Beijing Station, where Kim’s train is expected to arrive, while the North Korean embassy in Beijing refurbished its exterior in preparation for his arrival.The regime leader, who is set to attend a military parade at Tiananmen Square on Wednesday to mark the 80th anniversary of China’s victory over Japan at the end of World War II, is expected to stay at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse along with other world leaders.