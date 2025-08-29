Menu Content

Gangneung Enacts Water-Saving Measures amid Worst Drought

Written: 2025-09-02 14:17:37Updated: 2025-09-02 15:27:52

Photo : YONHAP News

The northeastern coastal city of Gangneung has enacted full-scale water-saving measures as it struggles to contain severe drought damage.

A drought response situation report released by the Ministry of Security and Public Administration on Tuesday showed the water reserve level at the Obong Reservoir, Gangneung’s main water source, stood at 14-point-four percent as of 6 p.m. the previous day.

In response, the government has shut down 75 percent of water meters in the city, closed 47 public restrooms, and suspended the operation of three swimming pools.

The city has joined forces with Gangwon Province, the Ministry of Security and Public Administration, and the Ministry of Environment to form a Pan-Government Drought Response Field Support Team.

Currently on-site teams are directly addressing drought conditions and ensuring alternative water supplies for local communities.

According to the government, more than one-point-four million bottles of drinking water have been secured for distribution to all city residents. 

Already, 283-thousand bottles have been passed out to schools and facilities for older adults.
