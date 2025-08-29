N. Korean Leader Visits ICBM Research Institute ahead of Beijing Appearance

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un paid a visit to a military research institute, which state media revealed is at work on a new intercontinental ballistic missile, before heading to Beijing to join Chinese and Russian leaders at China’s military parade. The high-profile visit, coming just before Kim’s multilateral diplomatic debut, is Pyongyang’s latest attempt to position itself as a nuclear player on the global stage.Monica Chin has more.Report: On Monday, North Korea’s leader visited an unnamed research institute that is in the process of developing engines for Pyongyang’s next-generation intercontinental ballistic missiles, or ICBMs.North Korean state-run media reported on Tuesday that Kim met experts in the field of composite carbon fiber during his visit to the unnamed institute, which is part of the Academy of Chemical Materials under the North’s Missile Administration, and reviewed its successful test results.[Sound bite: North Korean state media]State media reported that the unnamed institute had created a high-thrust solid-fuel engine out of composite carbon fiber and verified its operability and accuracy through eight static firing tests over the past two years.North Korean media also said the engines will power North Korea’s Hwasong-19 series, its most advanced solid-fuel long-range missiles, which the regime test-launched in October last year, as well as a next-generation Hwasong-20 ICBM that was previously unannounced.The state-run outlet added that Kim discussed with the researchers plans to mass-produce and commercialize its new components in the future.The visit, one of North Korea’s most publicized displays of missile development in recent years, comes just days before China’s parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, where Kim is expected to appear alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.State-run media reported that Kim departed Pyongyang for China on Monday.North Korea has been ramping up its efforts to display its nuclear capabilities in parallel with Kim’s growing diplomatic profile, having tested major rocket engines as recently as this summer and begun upgrading key missile factories within the past year.Monica Chin, KBS World Radio News.