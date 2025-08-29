Rival Lawmakers Spar during Education Minister Nominee’s Confirmation Hearing

Photo : YONHAP News

Lawmakers from the ruling and opposition camps sparred on Tuesday during Education Minister nominee Choi Kyo-jin’s confirmation hearing, with some taking aim at the nominee and others turning the spotlight on figures from the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.People Power Party Rep. Seo Ji-young questioned Choi’s qualifications and criticized him for his past drunk driving conviction, calling him one of seven ex-convicts in President Lee Jae Myung’s Cabinet, including the president.Choi offered an apology in response and acknowledged that it is wrong to drive under the influence of alcohol, adding that it’s the biggest regret of his life.Rep. Jung Sung-kook, another member of the main opposition, said Choi should withdraw his nomination, pointing out that when former President Yoon’s Education Minister nominee Park Soon-ae took flak over her DUI record, the Democratic Party argued that appointing such a person would make a mockery of the people.Democratic Party Rep. Baek Seung-ah hit back by turning the focus on National Education Commission Chair Lee Bae-yong, who resigned from her post this week amid suspicions she gave a golden turtle to former first lady Kim Keon-hee as a bribe.In response, Kim Young-ho, the head of the National Assembly’s Education Committee, asked the ruling and opposition party secretaries to discuss holding a hearing on Lee Bae-yong as soon as possible.