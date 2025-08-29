Seohee Construction Chairman Appears for Questioning over Kim Keon-hee Bribery Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Lee Bong-kwan, the chairman of Seohee Construction, and his son-in-law, Park Sung-geun, a former chief of staff to the prime minister, were summoned on Tuesday by the special counsel team investigating bribery allegations surrounding former first lady Kim Keon-hee.Chairman Lee, who appeared in front of the special counsel’s office in a wheelchair in the morning, went in without answering reporters’ questions about whether he gave a luxury necklace to Kim and if former President Yoon Suk Yeol knew anything about it.Lee is suspected of handing over a Van Cleef & Arpels diamond necklace valued at 60 million won, or roughly 43-thousand U.S. dollars, to Kim in March 2022, shortly after the presidential election.Earlier last month, he submitted a letter to the special counsel team led by Min Joong-ki stating that he delivered a total of three luxury jewelry pieces worth 100 million won directly to Kim in return for his son-in-law’s appointment as chief of staff to the prime minister.Park, the son-in-law, also appeared at the special counsel’s office at 2 p.m. and ignored reporters’ questions before going in.The special counsel was expected to question them about the gifts and about their relationship with former President Yoon and his wife.