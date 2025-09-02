N. Korean Leader Kim Jong-un's Train Arrives in Beijing

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's train arrived in Beijing Tuesday evening, a day before a military parade he is set to attend.KBS spotted the train around 3 a.m. Korea Standard Time as it crossed the Amnok River bridge into China at a speed of roughly 60 kilometers per hour.North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency confirmed that Kim’s special train had crossed the border earlier in the day, in a rare move reporting his travel in real time.The outlet released photos showing Kim’s office inside the train, saying Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui and other senior party and government officials were accompanying the regime leader.It remains unclear whether his wife, daughter or sister joined him on the trip.The North Korean leader is visiting China to attend a military parade in Tiananmen Square on Wednesday marking the 80th anniversary of China’s victory over Japan in World War II.He is expected to stay at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse along with other invited world leaders.The Kremlin has also signaled the possibility of a summit between Kim and Putin.If the leaders of North Korea, China and Russia meet, it would mark the first such gathering of the head of the three countries since the end of the Cold War.