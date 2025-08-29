PPP Condemns Special Counsel’s ‘Illegal’ Raid Targeting Former Floor Leader

Photo : YONHAP News

The People Power Party on Tuesday strongly protested the special counsel team’s decision to investigate its former floor leader Choo Kyung-ho in connection with the December 3 martial law case.The team, led by special counsel Cho Eun-suk, sent prosecutors and investigators to Choo’s residences in Seoul and Daegu, as well as his offices at the National Assembly and in his constituency.The team also raided the current floor leader’s office, which Choo previously used.The party argued that the aim of the investigation is to “annihilate” the main opposition party.During a party meeting, current floor leader Song Eon-seog asked the special counsel to immediately stop what he called an “illegal search and seizure,” saying the administration is overdoing it and will alienate the people.He also told National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik that allowing a raid on a floor leader’s office is unprecedented.The special counsel is looking into allegations that on the night of martial law, Choo tried to obstruct the crucial vote that lifted martial law by changing the location of an emergency party meeting multiple times.The team suspects that Choo, acting on a request from former President Yoon Suk Yeol, switched the meeting’s venue between the National Assembly and the party headquarters in Yeouido.