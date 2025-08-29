Incheon Airport Expands Facial Recognition Boarding Service

Photo : YONHAP News

Incheon International Airport has rolled out its “Smart Pass” facial recognition system to all boarding gates, eliminating the need for passports or boarding passes once registered.The service, first introduced in July 2023, allows travelers who pre-register their facial data and verify their passports to pass through security and boarding with just facial recognition.Until now limited to departure halls, Smart Pass has been expanded after trial operations to all 158 boarding gates across Terminals 1 and 2.However, access is limited to airlines certified for the system, a group that currently includes 11 carriers such as Korean Air, Asiana Airlines, Jeju Air, T’way Air, Jin Air, Delta, and Cathay Pacific.Passengers can register through the dedicated ICN Smart Pass mobile app, which requires photo capture and passport validation before generating a Smart Pass ID.Exclusive lanes are also available for users, with Terminal 1’s Gate 2 and Terminal 2’s C–D departure zones designated for Smart Pass travelers.