Politics

Political Parties Collide after Special Counsel Raid Targets Ex-PPP Floor Chief

Written: 2025-09-02 18:18:36Updated: 2025-09-02 19:35:29

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party is up in arms after a raid on the homes and offices of its former floor leader by the special counsel team investigating former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s botched martial law attempt.

During a meeting with party lawmakers on Tuesday, incumbent floor leader Song Eon-seog accused the special prosecution of conducting an illegal investigation to “annihilate” the opposition party.

Investigators suspect the former floor leader, Rep. Choo Kyung-ho, sought to prevent the party’s lawmakers from attending a floor vote to rescind Yoon’s martial law decree in December.

Meanwhile, the ruling Democratic Party is mulling the establishment of a special tribunal to judge the martial law case.

Amid a growing debate over the constitutionality of the idea, ruling party floor leader Kim Byung-kee told reporters Tuesday that he supports the creation of the tribunal, citing public worries that those involved in imposing martial law might escape justice.
