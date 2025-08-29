Political Parties Collide after Special Counsel Raid Targets Ex-PPP Floor Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party is up in arms after a raid on the homes and offices of its former floor leader by the special counsel team investigating former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s botched martial law attempt.During a meeting with party lawmakers on Tuesday, incumbent floor leader Song Eon-seog accused the special prosecution of conducting an illegal investigation to “annihilate” the opposition party.Investigators suspect the former floor leader, Rep. Choo Kyung-ho, sought to prevent the party’s lawmakers from attending a floor vote to rescind Yoon’s martial law decree in December.Meanwhile, the ruling Democratic Party is mulling the establishment of a special tribunal to judge the martial law case.Amid a growing debate over the constitutionality of the idea, ruling party floor leader Kim Byung-kee told reporters Tuesday that he supports the creation of the tribunal, citing public worries that those involved in imposing martial law might escape justice.