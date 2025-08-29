Presidential Office Says Defense Spending Talks Ongoing, Closely Watching Kim Jong-un’s China Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said negotiations are still in progress regarding media reports that South Korea agreed with the United States to gradually raise its defense spending to three-point-five percent, and will be guided by national interest.Spokesperson Kang Yu-jung told reporters Tuesday that the matter is better described as a “package deal,” adding that specifics cannot be disclosed while talks are ongoing.She stressed that since the start of U.S. President Donald Trump’s second term, trade and security negotiations alike have been conducted in a new, evolving manner rather than through fixed frameworks.On North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s trip to Beijing for China’s Victory Day celebrations, Kang said the government is “closely monitoring developments and responding accordingly” without giving further details.She noted President Lee Jae-myung receives detailed intelligence briefings beyond what appears in public reports, underscoring the administration’s vigilance.Kang also declined to comment on controversies surrounding Education Minister nominee Choi Kyo-jin, saying the presidential office will watch the confirmation hearing process and let lawmakers determine the validity of the allegations.