FSC Chair Nominee Pledges Stronger Debt Controls, Deflects on Agency Overhaul

Financial Services Commission chair nominee Lee Eok-won says he will push ahead with the June 27 debt-control package and introduce further curbs if necessary.Pressed on government plans to dismantle the Financial Services Commission, Lee told lawmakers Tuesday that it was “inappropriate for a nominee to comment,” declining to take a position on folding its functions into other agencies.He promised strict oversight of MBK Partners after the Homeplus buyout controversy, saying both prosecutors and the Financial Supervisory Service would conduct thorough probes and impose sanctions for any wrongdoing.On digital assets, he said “ironclad safeguards” were being prepared for a planned won-denominated stablecoin and noted that regulation would also extend to dollar-based stablecoins already circulating in Korea.Lee defended himself against opposition claims of speculative investment, acknowledging public concerns over his past purchases of aging Gangnam apartments but insisting no insider information was involved.He also faced questions over receiving more than 600 million won in consulting fees as an outside director, admitting the optics were problematic and vowing to reflect “the public’s expectations” in his conduct.