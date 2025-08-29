National Assembly Speaker Leaves for China, Opens Door to Possible Meeting with Kim Jong-un

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik departed for Beijing on Tuesday to attend China’s military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Asia, saying he would discuss peace on the Korean Peninsula if he meets North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Speaking to reporters at Incheon Airport, Woo stressed it was uncertain whether such contact would occur, but said any meeting would be used to explore ways to expand peace on the Korean Peninsula.He noted that while he is not traveling as a presidential envoy, his trip was coordinated with the presidential office, reflecting communication with President Lee Jae Myung.Woo also underscored the symbolic significance of the visit, highlighting shared history between Korea’s independence struggle and China’s war of resistance against Japan, while adding it could also serve to advance bilateral ties.His delegation includes lawmakers from multiple parties, and he is expected to meet senior Chinese officials as well as deliver President Lee’s invitation for Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend November’s APEC summit in Gyeongju.During the visit, Woo plans to raise issues such as improving the business environment for Korean firms in China and safeguarding historic sites linked to Korea’s independence movement before returning on Friday.