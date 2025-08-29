Trump Displays Unease over China’s Victory Day Parade

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump has displayed unease over China’s military parade, held Wednesday to mark the 80th anniversary of its victory over Japan at the end of World War II.In a social media posting on Tuesday local time, Trump said the “big” question to be answered is whether Chinese President Xi Jinping will mention what he called the massive amount of support and blood the U.S. gave to help China secure its freedom.Stressing that “many Americans died in China’s quest for victory and glory,” the U.S. president said he hopes they are “rightfully honored and remembered for their bravery and sacrifice.”Trump also mentioned Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, both present at the parade, asking for his “warmest regards” to be delivered to them as they “conspire against the U.S.”The remarks come in the wake of speculation that Beijing is attempting to undervalue America’s role and rewrite the history of World War II with this year’s military event, which is also seen as a demonstration of an anti-West coalition led by China.Trump has highlighted his personal closeness with Kim and Putin when predicting diplomatic achievements.