Financial Institutions to Provide 267 Trillion Won to Mitigate Damage from US Tariffs

Photo : YONHAP News

Policy and private financial institutions will provide 267 trillion won, or around 191-point-five billion U.S. dollars, through next year in efforts to mitigate any damage that domestic businesses incur due to U.S. tariffs.The financial support was discussed Wednesday by the Financial Services Commission, policy financial institutions and the nation’s five major financial holding companies.Policy institutions such as the Korea Development Bank and the Industrial Bank of Korea, which have already provided 63 trillion won this year, will offer a total of 172-point-one trillion won through 2026 to help businesses diversify exports, enhance competitiveness and mitigate difficulties in management.The five holding companies, which gave 45 trillion won this year, will provide a total of 95 trillion won through 2026 by extending loans, reducing interest payments, and supporting exports and supply chains.The Financial Services Commission and the Korea Asset Management Corporation will also push to create a rescue and innovation fund worth one trillion won to help exporting companies pursue restructuring and improve their financial soundness.