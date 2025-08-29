DP Ramps Up Offensive against PPP as Special Counsel Raids Home of PPP Rep. Choo

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) ramped up its offensive against the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) as a special counsel team probing the December 3 martial law raided the home of PPP Rep. Choo Kyung-ho, who then served as its floor leader.At a Supreme Council meeting on Wednesday, DP leader Jung Chung-rae said if Choo were to be convicted of playing a key role in the alleged insurrection, the PPP would become a party that facilitated the insurrection and it would be unable to avoid calls for its dissolution as an unconstitutional party.Jung said the main opposition would "fade into history" unless it cuts off ties with former President Yoon Suk Yeol and forces within the party that aligned with Yoon.The remarks come as the special team suspects that Choo obstructed efforts to revoke Yoon's martial law through a plenary vote soon after it was declared.Supreme Council member Jeon Hyun-heui said the PPP's alleged collusion with religious groups as related allegations surfaced during a special counsel probe into former first lady Kim Keon-hee is a serious crime that destroys constitutional order and party democracy.Jeon said such allegations are also circumstantial evidence that the PPP is an unconstitutional party that operated under the former first lady.