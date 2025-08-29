Leaders of N. Korea, Russia Hold Separate Talks after China’s Victory Day Parade

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of North Korea and Russia held separate talks after attending a military parade in Beijing marking the 80th anniversary of China’s World War II victory over Japan.According to Russia’s state-run TASS news agency on Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin left a banquet in the same vehicle for their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse.Foreign media said Putin expressed gratitude for the North Korean troops who fought alongside Russian forces in the war against Ukraine, adding that bilateral relations are amicable and both sides can trust each other.Putin said the North Korean soldiers, under Kim’s command, helped liberate the Kursk region and that Russia will never forget their brave fight.Kim, for his part, expressed appreciation to Putin for praising his troops, adding that the two-way ties are advancing in every aspect.He said Pyongyang will assist Moscow in any way possible, calling its support a “brotherly duty.”Kim also called for efforts to bolster bilateral cooperation in various areas.The two leaders previously met in the Russian Far East in September 2023 and in Pyongyang in June 2024.