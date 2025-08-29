Statistics Korea: Over 30 Years, Nation’s Annual Birth Tally Cut in 3

Photo : YONHAP News

The annual tally of births has dropped to just one-third what it was in 1995.According to Statistics Korea’s analysis of data for the 30-year period, the number of babies born declined from some 715-thousand in 1995 to about 232-thousand in 2024.The total fertility rate, or the average number of children born to a woman over her lifetime, fell from one-point-63 in 1995 to zero-point-75 in 2024.Women are starting families later in life, with the average age of a new mother rising from 27-point-nine in 1995 to 33-point-seven in 2024.The average age of a new father jumped from 31-point-one to 36-point-one.Meanwhile, the number of babies born outside marriage increased from eight-thousand-800 in 1995 to 13-thousand-800 in 2024, with the proportion of the total rising fivefold from one-point-two percent to five-point-eight percent.The number of marriages surpassed 400-thousand a year in the 1990s, but fell to an all-time low of 192-thousand in 2022 before rebounding slightly in 2023 and 2024.The number of marriages with non-Koreans jumped from three-point-four percent to nine-point-three percent.