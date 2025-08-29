Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Statistics Korea: Over 30 Years, Nation’s Annual Birth Tally Cut in 3

Written: 2025-09-03 17:13:53Updated: 2025-09-03 17:28:12

Statistics Korea: Over 30 Years, Nation’s Annual Birth Tally Cut in 3

Photo : YONHAP News

The annual tally of births has dropped to just one-third what it was in 1995.

According to Statistics Korea’s analysis of data for the 30-year period, the number of babies born declined from some 715-thousand in 1995 to about 232-thousand in 2024.

The total fertility rate, or the average number of children born to a woman over her lifetime, fell from one-point-63 in 1995 to zero-point-75 in 2024.

Women are starting families later in life, with the average age of a new mother rising from 27-point-nine in 1995 to 33-point-seven in 2024.

The average age of a new father jumped from 31-point-one to 36-point-one.

Meanwhile, the number of babies born outside marriage increased from eight-thousand-800 in 1995 to 13-thousand-800 in 2024, with the proportion of the total rising fivefold from one-point-two percent to five-point-eight percent.

The number of marriages surpassed 400-thousand a year in the 1990s, but fell to an all-time low of 192-thousand in 2022 before rebounding slightly in 2023 and 2024.

The number of marriages with non-Koreans jumped from three-point-four percent to nine-point-three percent.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >