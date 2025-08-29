KCNA: Kim, Putin Discuss Long-Term Plans for Bilateral Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea’s state media reported on Thursday that the leaders of North Korea and Russia discussed in detail long-term plans for bilateral cooperation during a summit in China.The Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin held summit talks the previous day on the sidelines of celebrations in Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary of China’s World War II victory over Japan.According to the KCNA, Kim and Putin also reaffirmed their steadfast will to continue to lead their bilateral relations to a high level.The report said Putin highly praised the bravery and heroism of North Korean soldiers deployed to support Russia's war against Ukraine, adding Russia will always remember sacrifices made by North Korean troops.Kim was quoted as saying that the North will fully support Russia's efforts to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, stressing his country considers it a "fraternal duty" to provide assistance to Moscow.Kim and Putin flanked Chinese President Xi Jinping at a massive military parade at Beijing’s Tiananmen Square for China’s Victory Day events on Wednesday.