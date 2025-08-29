Ruling Bloc Discusses Securing Essential Medical Personnel, Healthcare Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party, the Ministry of Health and Welfare, and the presidential office on Thursday discussed ways to secure essential medical personnel and strengthen the healthcare system.During the joint meeting held at the National Assembly, Rep. Park Ju-min, chair of the parliamentary Health and Welfare Committee, stressed that the Lee Jae Myung administration’s healthcare reform, aimed at ensuring access to doctors in non-capital regions and essential medical services, must succeed.Health and Welfare Minister Jung Eun-kyeong said although the number of trainee doctors has recovered to around ten thousand, following recruitment for the second half of the year, it will take some time for the healthcare system to stabilize.Jung emphasized that true healthcare reform requires strengthening regional, essential, and public healthcare, calling for stronger cooperation between the government and the National Assembly in the reform process.The minister also called for measures to ease the burden of caregiving to respond to the surge in demand for care services due to rapid population aging.