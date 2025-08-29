Menu Content

Trump Vows to Keep Troops in Poland, Considering Withdrawal from Other Countries

Written: 2025-09-04 10:56:23Updated: 2025-09-04 11:04:38

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said he has no intention of withdrawing or reducing U.S. troops stationed in Poland, an ally of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, but he is considering it for other countries. 

Trump issued the position on Wednesday during a meeting with Polish President Karol Nawrocki at the White House, saying if Poland wants more soldiers, the U.S. will send them.

He said Poland has long wanted more U.S. troops and they will remain, adding the U.S. is very much aligned with Poland. 

Trump also praised Poland for being a top spender on defense in NATO, with estimates showing the country will spend more than four percent of its GDP on defense this year.

While Trump made clear his administration had never even thought about withdrawing troops from Poland, he hinted that he is thinking about it for other countries. 

When asked whether he was considering reducing U.S. troops in South Korea during his summit with President Lee Jae Myung last month, Trump said at the time that he did not want to talk about that because the two nations are friends.
